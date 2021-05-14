Russian financial market maintains stability in April

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Non-residents continued their participation in the primary market of public debt.

Although their share in the OFZ market declined to 18.8% as of late April, by the absolute amount of investments, it remains at the average levels for 2020–2021. Also, they acted as net sellers of foreign currency in the domestic market for the first time since November 2020.

The stability of the OFZ market is fundamentally supported by the low ratio of Russian public debt to GDP, the lowest among the G20 countries. OFZs are an attractive asset for local investors.

More details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

