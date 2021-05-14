Telephone conversation with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolActing Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia continued the discussion of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

During an exchange of views on the recent incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Vladimir Putin emphasised the need to strictly abide by all the provisions of the joint statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, primarily with regard to the ceasefire regime.

The President of Russia reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to further active mediation and close contacts with Yerevan and Baku in the interests of ensuring stability in the region. Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the President of Russia and reaffirmed interest in a constructive dialogue and interaction aimed at resolving any emerging problems solely by peaceful, political and diplomatic means.

The parties also touched upon matters concerning the restoration of economic, transport and logistics ties in the South Caucasus.

They agreed on further contacts at various levels.

MIL OSI