Greetings to 15th International Judo Tournament for Police and Army

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This year marks 15 years of the National Union of Judo Veterans, which brought together a large number of participants, became a respected organisation and acquired rich experience in holding representative sports competitions. I am happy to note the hefty contribution made by the Union to pursuing important and socially valuable initiatives, especially its charity programme, We Remember. It is dedicated to the commemoration of heroes who died in the line of duty, and is to address targeted assistance to their families and friends. Such versatile and much needed activity deserves sincere admiration.

I believe that the 15th International Judo Tournament for Police and Army will proceed successfully, as ever, in the high competitive spirit.”

