Greetings to 29th Russian Student Spring National Festival

The message reads, in part:

“I welcome you to the opening of the 29th Russian Student Spring National Festival. This year it is hosted by Nizhny Novgorod and will become one of the bright and spectacular events to celebrate the 800th anniversary of this dynamic city on the Volga.

It is gratifying that your versatile and much needed project has long been bringing together with its important goals the young generation from the country’s different regions, contributing to the realisation of their talents and capabilities and promoting friendly communication. The festival’s packed programme helps young men and women to gain practical experience in creative arts and other domains, and shows them the best traditions of Russian art.”

