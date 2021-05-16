Greetings on 29th International Readings ”Alexander Nevsky: The West and the East, historical memory of the people”

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Each year your forum gathers in Moscow representatives of the authorities, civic society institutions and clerics of the Russian Orthodox Church and other traditional religions of Russia. Your discussions zoom in on the most important humanitarian and social problems, and current issues of upbringing and education. You also invariably focus on preserving and studying historical heritage, which is a reliable spiritual pillar of our multi-ethnic nation. I am sure that the deeds of our ancestors, their dedication and selflessness for the glory of the Fatherland will always be an example for us and young generations.

It carries deep symbolism that the current Readings are dedicated to Alexander Nevsky, one of the most outstanding and striking personalities in Russia’s history, whose 800th birthday anniversary we are marking this year. Prince Alexander Nevsky was a genuine patriot and hero. His courage, insurmountable faith and sincere filial affection for the Fatherland inspired people to defend their native land and largely determined the destiny of Ancient Russia, the progress in establishing strong and unified Russian statehood.

I am confident that we must enhance the awareness of historical continuity and take pride in the names and deeds of our national heroes. This is where the state, education and enlightenment systems, religious and public organisations, and the media should direct their efforts.”

