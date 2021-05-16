Greetings to Pokrovsky Cathedral National Patriotic Festival of Bard Songs

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“In our country bard songs have always enjoyed a special love of listeners of different ages and generations. Talented, poetic music composed and written by wonderful authors from the bottom of their hearts are consonant with our present as well, and this is why they will happily live on.

It is pleasing that your large-scale festival continues the original traditions of this unique song genre. It presents both experienced artists and gifted youth to the jury and spectators. I am confident that the Pokrovsky Cathedral festival will be a big and vivid celebration and will be remembered for its full and interesting programme.”

