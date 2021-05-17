Executive Order on awarding Marshal of Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov National Awards in 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Having considered the proposals of the Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov National Awards Commission, Vladimir Putin resolved to present the Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov award for the development of weapons and military equipment to a group of experts for the development of Russian infrared imaging channels for armoured weapon sighting systems and technologies for their industrial production to ensure Russia’s independence from imports.

The Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov National Award for literature and the arts is awarded to writer Nikolai Kartashov for his book Vatutin about Nikolai Vatutin, a talented commander of the 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War.

MIL OSI