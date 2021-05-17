Posted on by NewsKitchen Publisher

Executive Order on creating Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

To support projects in the field of culture, art and the creative industries, the President found it expedient to create a Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives.
The main purpose of the new foundation is to provide support for the abovementioned projects, implemented by non-profit organisations (with the exception of state institutions, state corporations, state companies and political parties), commercial organisations and individual entrepreneurs.

MIL OSI