G20 announces contest for innovations to resolve urgent issues in sustainable and green finance

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

14 May 2021

News

The G20 and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) have launched the TechSprint 2021 initiative to highlight the potential for innovative technologies to resolve challenges in green finance.

This initiative is aiming to help economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and promote more inclusive and sustainable growth using advanced technologies.

To this end, developers are welcome to take part in the contest and find technological and statistical approaches that would help tackle such tasks as collection, verification and sharing of data on environmental risks, analysis and assessment of transition and physical climate-related risks, and better connection between organisations implementing green projects and investors.

Participation is open to all IT developers, technological companies, data scientists, and digital marketing and communication experts seeking to contribute to sustainable development and wishing to help resolve the above challenges.

Please send your participation requests through 31 May 2021. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to demonstrate prototypes of their solutions to national regulators and other stakeholders in August 2021 at a TechSprint Touchpoint online workshop.

Winners will be announced in October 2021 and receive cash prizes for each resolved problem. All stages of the contest are planned to take place online.

More details on participation are available on the website of the TechSprint 2021 initiative.

MIL OSI