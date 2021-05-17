Greetings on 100th anniversary of St Petersburg State Museum of Theatre and Music

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Behind this impressive date are the hard creative efforts, genuine enthusiasm, and selfless devotion of many generations of people who conducted research, taught and thus served Russia’s oldest theatre museum.

It is wonderful to see how respectful the museum’s team are towards the traditions of their predecessors. By organising diverse and always fascinating lectures, exhibitions and workshops on the history of drama, opera and ballet in our country, they are making their contribution to preserving the memory of our invaluable historical and spiritual legacy.”

The St Petersburg State Museum of Theatre and Music is a research and cultural centre that focuses on the history and practice of Russian theatre. Its depository comprises over half a million exhibits, including the biggest collection of musical instruments in Russia and material on numerous representatives of Russian 18th–21st century culture.

