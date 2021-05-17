Greetings on opening of 19th Yury Ozerov International Military Film Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is important that in recent years many filmmakers, both experienced professionals and young directors, are ever more frequently turning to the topic of our people’s feat in the Great Patriotic War. Films that show the unparalleled courage of those who defended the freedom and independence of the Motherland and liberated Europe and the world from a cruel enemy have a special moral and artistic value and play a significant role in the patriotic education of the younger generation and in preserving the memory of the heroic military pages of our history. Therefore, the mission of your festival, which introduces professionals and audiences to the best films about the war, is noble and much needed.

I am sure that this year’s festival, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the defence of Moscow and Tula, will be full of creativity and emotions, and will be remembered for its interesting encounters and warm friendly atmosphere.”

