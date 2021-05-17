Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of April 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators

01/04/2020

01/07/2020

01/10/2020

01/01/2021

01/04/2021

Net foreign assets

4.2

9.4

13.3

17.1

13.0

Claims on nonresidents

47.4

45.7

47.6

43.6

59.0

Foreign currency

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Securities other than shares

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

47.4

45.7

47.6

43.6

59.0

Liabilities to nonresidents

43.2

36.3

34.3

26.5

46.0

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

4.0

3.7

4.3

4.4

4.1

Other

39.3

32.6

30.0

22.1

41.9

Net claims on general government

1,340.6

1,234.3

1,264.3

1,267.6

1,300.5

Claims on general government

1,414.3

1,319.7

1,414.7

1,319.6

1,335.9

Securities other than shares

1,414.3

1,319.7

1,414.7

1,319.6

1,335.9

Other loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liabilities to general government

73.7

85.4

150.4

52.0

35.5

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other deposits

73.7

85.4

150.4

52.0

35.5

Claims on depository corporations

1,407.9

1,423.8

1,569.0

1,691.6

1,772.5

Сurrency

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.2

Deposits

1,180.5

1,167.1

1,230.1

1,226.0

1,229.8

Other claims

227.2

256.5

338.6

465.4

542.5

Claims on other sectors

140.7

139.7

205.1

183.5

204.6

Claims on public nonfinancial corporations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Claims on other nonfinancial corporations

140.7

139.7

205.1

183.5

204.6

Claims on other resident sectors

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

2.9

2.6

1.5

2.3

2.7

Insurance technical reserves

2,353.4

2,320.8

2,486.6

2,597.3

2,709.5

Net equity of households in life insurance reserves

796.2

803.7

887.2

922.8

956.8

Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims

1,557.3

1,517.0

1,599.4

1,674.5

1,752.8

Shares and other equity

1,730.8

1,804.0

1,887.5

1,883.0

1,887.2

Other items (net)

-1,193.8

-1,320.2

-1,323.9

-1,322.9

-1,308.9

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

