Meeting with NOVATEK Board Chairman Leonid Mikhelson

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Mikhelson, it is clear from these papers that the company’s capitalisation is approaching 4.5 trillion rubles.

NOVATEK CEO Leonid Mikhelson: At one point it exceeded this sum, but has slumped a bit.

Mr President, I would like to brief you on our performance last year, on the implementation of the Arctic LNG 2 project and the creation of the Offshore Superfacility Construction Yard (OSCY), which we are doing in accordance with your Executive Order.

Vladimir Putin: All of this is very important.

Leonid Mikhelson: I will try to be as brief as possible.

Vladimir Putin: Good.

Leonid Mikhelson: Last year, despite COVID-19, we completed several facilities.

Our oil production is decreasing, while the production of gas condensate is growing rapidly, thanks to the Achimov deposits. Our reserve replacement rate has reached 117 percent.

Vladimir Putin: What is the reason for this?

Leonid Mikhelson: We have increased the scope of exploration work five or six times over. We used to invest 2 or 3 billion rubles, while the current figure is over 10 billion.

Our flagship project, Yamal LNG, is developing consistently and has already exceeded design capacity by 14 percent. Last year, we produced 50 million tonnes of LNG in the period after the launch of the project. We account for 5 percent of global LNG production.

Vladimir Putin: I congratulate you on this achievement.

Leonid Mikhelson: Yes, this is a very good result indeed.

Vladimir Putin: I see this as your personal achievement.

Leonid Mikhelson: Last year and in January and February of this year we made unique voyages.

Vladimir Putin: Along the Northern Sea Route?

Leonid Mikhelson: Yes. Navigation began in May, and in January and February we completed what I would describe as unique voyages together with Sovcomflot and Rosatom.

This is yet another step, possibly even two more steps towards year-round use of the Northern Sea Route. We are very much in need of this, and we are discussing with Rosatom, or more precisely with Rosatomflot, the possibility of launching year-round navigation in 2023/2024.

Vladimir Putin: Everything is proceeding according to plan in terms of icebreakers.

Leonid Mikhelson: Yes, one more icebreaker is to be ready late this year.

To be continued.

