Telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin extended his birthday greetings to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan .

A conversation was held with the participation of first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan , during which the mutual disposition was confirmed for the all-round strengthening of Russian-Kazakhstani relations of alliance and strategic partnership. It was agreed to maintain further close contacts.

MIL OSI