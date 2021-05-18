Greetings on opening of 18th International Festival Moscow Meets Friends

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Established at the initiative of Vladimir Spivakov, an outstanding musician of our time, your festival fulfils an important and noble mission – it helps talented children from different regions of Russia and other countries to make their dreams come true, opens the way to the world of great art, and turns them to enduring spiritual values.

It is important that the 18th International Festival will honour those who saved lives and will be dedicated to medical workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic at this difficult time. I am sure that the performances by young talents and their inspired creativity will be an excellent gift for these courageous people dedicated to their professional duty”.

MIL OSI