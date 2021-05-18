Greetings on the opening of ASSK.Fest student sports festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Our country is sincerely proud of the achievements of young athletes and the wonderful traditions of the student sports movement, which each year gains participants and unites a close-knit, consolidated team of like-minded people. The current festival is proof of that. Its eventful programme and interesting, diverse activities, prepared by the Association of Student Sports Clubs of Russia, are aimed at promoting physical fitness, an active, healthy lifestyle, and a patriotic upbringing.

I am sure that such popular platforms as ASSK.Fest will provide new opportunities for the professional and personal development of young men and women and the successful realisation of their creative potential.”

The ASSK.Fest nationwide festival of student sports is taking place in Kazan on May 18–22.

MIL OSI