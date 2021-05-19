Bank of Russia’s cyber security training wins international contest WSIS Prizes 2021 sponsored by UN

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

18 May 2021

The key objective of the regulator’s educational project is to enhance information security specialists’ knowledge and skills. The Bank of Russia has become the winner in the nomination ‘Enabling environment’ of the international contest WSIS Prizes 2021.

The training course was launched in 2020. Over less than a year, its audience expanded to more than 5,000 persons, mostly specialists of financial institutions and law enforcement agencies. Earlier, the project was appreciated in the Russian professional community and was granted the Runet Award in the nomination ‘Enhancing Runet digital immunity’.

‘The win at such a prestigious international contest is a highly appreciated recognition of our efforts. It is important to emphasise that this is not only the award of the Bank of Russia, but also of a great number of our colleagues working in information security who helped us develop and carry out this training course. We believe that this course is relevant and essential for the successful advancement of the Russian financial system. For this reason, the Bank of Russia will continue it for specialists working in various areas and having different levels of knowledge,’ said Ruslan Vesterovskiy, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia.

WSIS Prizes 2021 is an international event to recognise best practices in information and telecommunication technology. It is held under the aegis of the United Nations. This year, participants presented over 350 projects in 18 nominations.

