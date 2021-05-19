Launch of construction of new power units at Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China launched the concreting of the foundation of the seventh power unit at the Tianwan NPP and of the third power unit at the Xudapu NPP.

On Russia’s side, the event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister and Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev Likhachev AlexeiDirector General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi Jinping, my dear friend,

First of all, I am delighted to see you and to be able to attend this landmark event.

Colleagues,

I would like to join the President of China in congratulating you all on the beginning of construction of four power units at the Tianwan NPP and the Xudapu NPP. During this ceremony, President Xi and I will launch the concreting of the foundation of these power units.

Russian and Chinese specialists are working on this flagship joint project which is truly a milestone. They are building powerful, modern Russian-designed nuclear reactors that meet all safety and environmental standards. It is planned that they will start operating as soon as in 2026–2028, which, as President Xi just said, will be a solid contribution to China’s energy security. Chinese consumers will have access to larger volumes of inexpensive and clean electric power.

The Tianwan NPP, which will be expanded with new power units, was itself built with Russia’s participation and has been successfully operating since 2007. I am confident that the Russian reactors at the Xudapu NPP will operate as seamlessly and effectively.

Rosatom is the company in charge of building nuclear power facilities in China in cooperation with its Chinese partners. Rosatom relies on the advanced practices and expertise of Russian scientists as well as Russia’s unique high technology capabilities in industrial production.

I should note that strict sanitary measures are observed at all construction sites where Russian and Chinese nuclear power specialists are working, commensurate with the current epidemiological situation. All necessary measures are being taken to protect the health of both permanent workers and contractors.

