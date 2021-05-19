On May 20, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev Sergeyev AlexanderPresident of the Russian Academy of Sciences and First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak Turchak Andrei will present, via videoconference, the results of the application review for awarding the title City of Labour Valour.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister will report on the implementation of the federal targeted programme, Perpetuating the Memory of the Fallen Defenders of the Motherland, that was adopted in 2019. They will speak, in particular, about the preservation, construction and renovation of military memorials in Russia and abroad.

The Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee (POC) is an advisory and consultative body under the President of the Russian Federation, formed in the interests of conducting uniform state policy on veterans and on promoting patriotism among the citizens of the Russian Federation.

The POC includes top-ranking officials of the Presidential Executive Office, the Government, the Federation Council, the State Duma, federal executive bodies, presidential plenipotentiary envoys to the federal districts and representatives of a number of public organisations.

MIL OSI