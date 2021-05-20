Executive Order conferring the honorary title City of Labour Valour

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President resolved to confer the City of Labour Valour honorary title of the Russian Federation on the cities of Barnaul, Kamensk-Uralsky, Kirov, Kolomna, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Krasnoyarsk, Magadan, Penza, Rybinsk, Severodvinsk, Tyumen and Cheboksary for the considerable contribution of their residents to Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, the uninterrupted production of military and civilian equipment by industrial enterprises, and the display of large-scale labour heroism and dedication in the process.

MIL OSI