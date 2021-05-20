Greetings on the start of Global Qualification Competition 2021 ICF Canoe−Kayak Sprint World Cup 2

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This prestigious international competition being held in Barnaul has brought together prominent athletes from many countries, who will demonstrate their skills and will compete for victory and the right to take part in the XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo. I am delighted to note that the Russian Olympians Foundation has greatly contributed to the organisation of this important competition and the creation of the necessary conditions for the athletes’ practice. Of course, the Altai Territory Government also provided substantial assistance with the preparations for this high-stakes event.”

