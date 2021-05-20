Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

I am delighted to welcome you to a regular meeting of the Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee.

I would like to remind you that the committee, which comprises members of the authorities and civil society, was established back in 2000 to jointly address really vital issues, namely to support veterans, promote patriotism among young people and perpetuate the memory of our people’s combat glory and labour exploits during the Great Patriotic War.

We celebrated Victory Day only recently, on May 9, but we always say that we must not forget about these issues and continue to help our veterans after May 9 as well. We will mark one more important date soon, June 22, the horrible day when the Nazis treacherously invaded out homeland.

This year we will mark 80 years since the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. It claimed millions of lives, and nearly all our families remember their losses and their heroes to this day. This personal connection is what defines our people’s sincere commemoration of the war and war veterans in Russia.

It is only logical that the list of amendments to our renewed Constitution, which were wholeheartedly supported our nation, includes a provision on commemorating defenders of the Fatherland and preserving the historical truth.

As you are well aware, we have always paid special attention to these issues.

Regrettably, the ranks of the great generation of victors are thinning out. But this is only increasing our responsibility for preserving their legacy, especially now that we are witnessing increasingly frequent attempts to slander and distort history and to revise the role played by the Red Army in the routing of Nazism and the liberation of European nations from the Nazi plague.

