NPFs demonstrate positive returns in Q1 despite dropping bond prices

20 May 2021

In 2021 Q1, the return on investment of pension savings of non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) was 1.0%, and that of pension reserves — 0.4%. The low result is mainly caused by a decrease in the cost of bonds, being the main instrument in which NPFs invest pension money. Over the quarter, the index of corporate bonds dropped by 0.5%, and that of government bonds — by 3.3%.

