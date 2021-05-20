Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On May 21, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, held via videoconference.

The participants will consider important aspects of the Eurasian Economic Union’s work, including the joint coronavirus response effort and addressing its socioeconomic consequences.

It is also planned to discuss the main areas for developing Eurasian economic integration in 2021−2022 and trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU’s key foreign partners. Decisions are to be made aimed at improving the efficiency of the common market.

