Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Board of Directors for 2020

Source: Gazprom

May 20, 2021, 19:45

The Gazprom Board of Directors addressed issues associated with arranging and holding the Company’s annual General Shareholders Meeting.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors, it was resolved to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting and to set the deadline for ballot submission as June 25, 2021. The Meeting quorum and the voting results will be determined on the basis of votes represented by voting ballots and declarations of intention received before 06:00 pm (Moscow time) on June 24, 2021. Electronic ballots can be filled out at the elgol.draga.ru website in the period from June 4, 2021, to 6:00 pm (Moscow Time) on June 24, 2021. There is also an option to fill out voting ballots in hard copy, with their subsequent submission by mail to the following address: Gazprom, 16 Nametkina St., Moscow, GSP-7, 117997, or delivery in person to the following address: 16 Nametkina St., Moscow.

The Board of Directors approved the agenda of Gazprom’s annual General Shareholders Meeting consisting of the following items:

on the approval of the Company’s Annual Report;

on the approval of the Company’s Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements;

on the approval of the distribution of the Company’s profit based on the results of 2020;

on the amount, period and form of the dividend payout based on the results of 2020, as well as on the date when a list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up;

on the approval of the Company’s Auditor;

on the remuneration for the Board of Directors Members, who are not government officials, in the amount established by the Company’s regulatory documents;

on the remuneration for the Audit Commission Members, who are not government officials, in the amount established by the Company’s regulatory documents;

on the amendments to Gazprom’s Articles of Association;

on the amendments to Gazprom’s Regulation on the Board of Directors;

on the election of the Company’s Board of Directors Members;

on the election of the Company’s Audit Commission Members.

The Board of Directors formed the Shareholders Meeting Presidium made up of the Gazprom Board of Directors Members and approved the Board of Directors Chairman Viktor Zubkov as the Shareholders Meeting Chairman.

The Board of Directors recommended that the Shareholders Meeting approve the proposal to pay out RUB 12.55 per share in annual dividends based on Gazprom’s operating results in 2020. It is recommended to allocate a portion of Gazprom’s undistributed profits from the previous years in the amount of RUB 297.1 billion (which equals 50 per cent of the adjusted net profit of the Gazprom Group for 2020 under International Financial Reporting Standards) for dividend payout.

The Board of Directors proposed that the Shareholders Meeting set July 15, 2021, as the deadline for listing the persons entitled to receive dividends. The recommended deadline to receive dividends for the nominee shareholders and trustees who are stock market professionals recorded in the Register of Shareholders is July 29, 2021; for the rest of the registered shareholders, it is August 19, 2021.

It was resolved to provisionally endorse and submit to the Shareholders Meeting for consideration the Company’s 2020 Annual Report and the 2020 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements of Gazprom prepared in accordance with the Russian legislation.

The meeting approved the proposals on the amount of the remuneration for the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission Members of Gazprom.

The Board of Directors reviewed the results of the open tender held in electronic form to select an auditing company responsible for performing the statutory annual audit of Gazprom for 2021 and 2022 and nominated the tender winner, FBK, to be endorsed by the General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom as the Company’s Auditor.

The Board of Directors also approved and submitted to the Shareholders Meeting for consideration the draft amendments to Gazprom’s Articles of Association and to Gazprom’s Regulation on the Board of Directors. The amendments had been made primarily in line with the changes in the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies and Russian Government Directive No. 2337 dated December 29, 2020, on Provision of subsidies from the federal budget to bond holders without fixed maturity dates to compensate for their lost income in case the issuers of said bonds unilaterally refuse to pay interest thereon.

In addition, the Board of Directors endorsed the Report on related-party transactions executed by Gazprom in 2020.

The Board of Directors also adopted decisions on other issues associated with arranging and holding the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI