Global Health Summit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the event, the G20 countries that initiated the international response to the ongoing healthcare crisis and the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic drafted a comprehensive package of principles for countering major outbreaks of infectious diseases along with efforts to restore the global economy.

The declaration adopted at the summit fixed fundamental approaches to interstate cooperation in this area through the potential of all interested partners – business, scientific circles, professionals and NGOs. This approach includes, in part, conditions for public-private partnership.

It is worth noting the importance of the summit-confirmed collective approaches to further strengthening the coordinating role of the World Health Organisation (WHO), invigoration of international cooperation with a view to sustainable development, buildup of the production potential of states, creation of open global supply chains, and industrial and research cooperation in the medical area.

The need was emphasised for a coordinated effort to immunise the population on a global and equitable scale, distribute vaccines for the public benefit, resolve debt sustainability problems, overcome protectionist trade barriers and advanced technology transfer.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister took part in the summit on Russia’s behalf. In her speech, she noted Russia’s willingness to pool efforts with all concerned international partners in the WHO, UN and other leading organisations as well as via bilateral channels with a view to neutralising the risks and consequences of the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.

Ms Golikova spoke about the extensive opportunities for using advanced Russian experience and competent medical developments, such as safe and effective vaccines, modern digital technology, and organisational events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated a high demand for Russia’s domestic achievements. It has been registered in about 70 countries and enjoys well-deserved demand and reputation. It is promoting and assisting in herd immunity and the creation of jobs, production capacity and an expert knowledge base.

MIL OSI