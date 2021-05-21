Greetings to participants, guests and organisers of event for 100th birth anniversary of academician Andrei Sakharov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“We are sincerely proud that this outstanding scientist was our compatriot and contemporary. His fundamental works and practical developments have become a great and truly invaluable contribution to the development of scientific thought, as well as to ensuring the country’s defence capability and national security. And of course, we remember academician Andrei Sakharov as a courageous and unyielding person with great inner dignity.

I know that this memorable event with the participation of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia will become one of the brightest and most inspiring events to honour the birth anniversary of Andrei Sakharov.”

