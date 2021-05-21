Greetings to Russian polar explorers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This professional holiday is dedicated to the brave, courageous and dedicated people who have contributed to the exploration and development of polar territories – scientists, meteorologists, geologists, pilots, sailors, builders and other professionals. We are rightfully proud of the results of this hard and selfless work.

It is gratifying that the current generation of polar explorers honour the traditions of their predecessors, successfully work as part of the Antarctic and High-latitude Arctic expeditions and at observation network stations of the hydrometeorology service, and pursue the tasks of expanding Russia’s presence near the North and South Poles. No doubt, thanks to your efforts, Russia is actively developing its industrial and transport infrastructure in the Arctic and Subpolar regions, implementing ambitious projects of the Northern Sea Route and the Northern Latitudinal Railway, and developing new mineral deposits. At the same time, Russia sets an example of openness to polar cooperation with its foreign partners and a responsible approach to protecting the unique ecology of the regions and preserving the traditional way of life and culture of the peoples of the Far North. This attitude clearly testifies to our commitment to the obligations we have undertaken, as well as to Russia’s readiness for a fruitful chairmanship of the Arctic Council in the next two years.”

Polar Explorer’s Day was established by the Russian President’s Executive Order in 2013 and is timed to coincide with the day the Soviet research station North Pole 1 landed on Arctic drifting ice in 1937.

