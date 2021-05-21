SME lending up 33% in March

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 May 2021

In March 2021, loans issued to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) totalled 875.1 billion rubles. The number of new SME loans increased by 22.3% to 142,800 compared to the previous month.

The weighted average interest rate on short- and long-term ruble loans to SMEs — non-financial organisations in March equalled 7.98% and 7.56%, respectively.

As of 1 April 2021, the SME loan portfolio expanded to 6,162.9 billion rubles, adding 1.9% in March and 6% over Q1. The annual growth of outstanding loans remained high, reaching 24.5% as of 1 April 2021.

Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

