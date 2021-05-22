Greetings to 30th Golden Knight International Slavic Arts Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

The Golden Knight Forum has long become a great and anticipated event in the social and cultural life of our country and other states. It always offers a rich, ambitious and varied programme, presenting the public with the work of Russian and foreign writers, artists, musicians, and famous theatre and cinema personalities.

And most importantly, this large, expected and truly beautiful project makes a significant contribution to the preservation of high moral ideals, enduring spiritual and family values, and serves to strengthen international humanitarian cooperation.”

