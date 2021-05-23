Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry summons the representative of Belarusian embassy in Vilnius

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On May 23, representative of the Embassy of Republic of Belarus was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania due to the forced landing in Minsk of Ryanair aircraft flying from Athens to Vilnius. Military aircraft was used to intercept a passenger plane on its way to Vilnius through the Belarusian air space.

Belarusian opposition journalist and activist, founder of the Nexta information channel Raman Pratasevich who was on this plane was detained by the Minsk regime. Mr. Pratasevich currently lives and works in Lithuania. 171 passengers are on this plane in Minsk, we have information about 149, among them: 1 Austrian, 1 Belgian, 1 Bulgarian, 1 Cypriot, 3 Germans, 1 Spaniard, 9 French, 1 Georgian, 11 Greeks , 94 Lithuanians, 2 Latvians, 4 Poles, 5 Romanians, 4 Belarusians, 3 Russians, 2 Syrians, 1 Nigerian citizens.

The representative of the Republic of Belarus was demanded an immediate release of all the passengers and the crew, who were being held at the Minsk Airport.

MIL OSI