Greetings to Ecosystem national youth environmental forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Today, the Vologda Region is warmly welcoming activists of environmental and volunteer movements, representatives of authorities and business circles from many regions of our country, those who in their line of work or by their calling contribute to a great and responsible cause, namely the preservation of our natural wealth.

During the forum you will get a chance to discuss current matters on the environmental agenda, take part in exciting debates and workshops, attend instructive lectures and training seminars, exchange experience in project and practical activities, and the main thing – to present to elder colleagues and your peers, your ideas and initiatives and get serious support for their implementation.

I believe that such packed programme and impressive turnout will make it possible to refer to your forum as one of the biggest discussion platforms on nature preservation. And you will definitely find enough time for friendly communication, creative activities and also some sports.”

MIL OSI