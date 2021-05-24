Greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 24th St Petersburg International Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, the Forum has become a place to discuss the most pressing issues facing both the Russian Federation and global economies. This year’s event will be no different, with participants including prominent public officials, senior executives from major corporations and financial institutions, renowned experts, and pioneering entrepreneurs. The need for open, constructive dialogue is particularly evident today. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all countries across the globe, and has severely restricted international ties. It is vital to work together as we forge a path to recovery. Other socioeconomic issues such as poverty relief, improving education opportunities, expanding employment and prospects for labour markets, as well as addressing violations of fair competition principles also require careful attention.

We must now endeavour to build equal, constructive partnerships between members of the global community and expand business ties on a number of levels to effectively tackle today’s critical global challenges and achieve sustainable development. We have long worked towards these ends through the Eurasian Economic Union, promoting principles of free trade, and facilitating mutually beneficial investments and common technological development. The Russian Federation is also interested in closer economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with partners in other regions. We are ready to share our experience in areas such as healthcare and digitalisation, and to work with partners to build better telecommunications, energy, and transport infrastructure. We also recognize the importance of addressing key issues facing the environment and climate.

I firmly believe that the agreements reached at the Forum will contribute to the development of international relations and facilitate the implementation of new economic projects for the benefit of all our countries and peoples.”

