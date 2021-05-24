Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: A strong transatlantic response to this unprecedented incident is needed

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Late in the evening of 23 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker and discussed a forced landing in Minsk of a civilian passenger plane that was en route from Athens to Vilnius.

“We discussed the unprecedented incident and agreed that a strong transatlantic response was needed,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.

