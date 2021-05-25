Greetings to African heads of state and government

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“Please accept my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Africa Day that has become a symbol of the victory of your continent’s nations over colonialism, as well as their striving for independence, peace and prosperity.

African countries have achieved substantial successes in economic and social spheres, and they play an increasingly important role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda. Constructive multifaceted cooperation continues to expand within the framework of the African Union and a number of sub-regional organisations, and mutually beneficial integration processes continue to be implemented.

Russia cherishes the traditionally friendly relations with its African partners and invariably supports their efforts aiming to resolve local conflicts, counter terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, epidemics and other challenges to regional and global security.

The Russia-Africa Summit, held in 2019 in Sochi, made it possible to chart new forms and directions of constructive interstate cooperation. I am confident that, relying on the agreements reached, we will further expand the entire range of Russian-African ties for the benefit of our countries and peoples.”

