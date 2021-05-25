HMS Group GDRs start trading on Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 25 May 2021, Global Depositary Receipts of HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (HMS Group) began trading on Moscow Exchange. The ticker for the GDRs is HMSG.

The GDRs have been included in MOEX’s Level 1 List. Trading and settlement is conducted in RUB. HMS Group’s GDRs are also listed on London Stock Exchange.

Vladimir Gusakov, Managing Director for Issuer and Government Relations at Moscow Exchange, said:

“Global and Russian institutional investors, as well as almost 12 million Russian retail investors, are now trading on Moscow Exchange, and listing a company from the engineering industry on the domestic stock market gives them more opportunities to diversify their portfolios. The GDR listing on Moscow Exchange will also support liquidity in the company’s securities. We wish HMS Group every success as a public company in Moscow.”

Nikolay Yamburenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors at HMS Group PLC, said:

“I am pleased that the company has entered a new landmark phase in its development becoming a public company and one of the largest private engineering companies in Russia. With the admission of HMS Group to Moscow Exchange, Russian investors who are not able to trade on London Stock Exchange will have access to our securities. The company’s shareholders and management are focused on strengthening the company’s investment case, building its public profile and delivering shareholder value, and listing our depositary receipts on Moscow Exchange is one element of this strategy.”

HMS Group is one of the major pump, compressor equipment producers for oil & gas, power generation, utilities and water supply in Russia and CIS countries, one of the leading manufacturers of skid mounted modular oilfield equipment and a dynamically developing engineering company with successful practice in design, installation and construction, commissioning of integrated oil & gas production and water facilities. HMS Group’s GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: HMSG).

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.

MIL OSI