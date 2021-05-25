Political prisoner Aliaksei Karatkou sentenced to 2 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aliaksei Karatkou. Photo: nn.by

The Pieršamajski District Court of Minsk sentenced political prisoner Aliaksei Karatkou to two years in a general-security penal colony, finding him guilty of “organizing or actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order” (Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

The CEO developer was initially accused of “training individuals to take part in riots or financing this activity” (Part 3 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of Belarus), as well as under Article 342 of the Criminal Code.

However, yesterday the prosecutor dropped the charges under Part 3 of Art. 293.

The case was considered by Judge Maksim Trusevich.

Aliaksei Karatkou was detained on August 27, 2020 in Minsk.

He was then sentenced to eight days under Article 23.34 of the Administrative Code for participating in an unauthorized mass event. On September 4, upon his release, the man was immediately re-arrested as a suspect under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code.

