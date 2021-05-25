Presidents of Russia and the United States will meet in Geneva on June 16

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In accordance with the agreement, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United States Joseph Biden Biden Joseph RobinettePresident of the United States of America in Geneva on June 16.

The two presidents will discuss the current status of and prospects for bilateral relations, strategic stability problems, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts.

