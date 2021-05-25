Telephone conversation with member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee Yang Jiechi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on the further development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. The parties emphasised the significant role of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, which will turn 20 this year.

Yang Jiechi conveyed a message to Vladimir Putin from General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , reaffirming commitment to the all-round strengthening of bilateral ties. The President of Russia spoke in the same vein and asked Yang Jiechi to pass on his friendly greetings and best wishes to the Chinese President. The leaders will maintain close contact with each other.

Vladimir Putin and Yang Jiechi also touched upon several pressing issues on the international agenda.

