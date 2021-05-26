Administrative liability established for violating security requirements of critical information infrastructure

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law establishes administrative liability for the violation of security requirements for critical information infrastructure of the Russian Federation and for the failure to provide information prescribed by law in this area.

Cases on such administrative offences fall within the jurisdiction of the federal executive body authorised to ensure the security of critical information infrastructure, and the federal executive body authorised to ensure the functioning of the state system for detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of computer attacks on the information resources of the Russian Federation.

MIL OSI