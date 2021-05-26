Amendments have been introduced to legislation on maintenance of arms and combat hardware

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The new Federal Law amends the existing Federal Law On Military-Technical Cooperation between the Russian Federation and Foreign States to clarify that services pertaining to military-technical cooperation fall under the category of military products.

Provisions of the Federal Law also include the maintenance and servicing of weapons and combat hardware on the list of activities that require licensing.

In addition, the Federal Law On the State Defence Order shall be modified to ensure the fulfilment of the State Defence Order by giving the Government of the Russian Federation the right to establish procedures for the maintenance of weapons and combat hardware.

MIL OSI