Amendments to Merchant Shipping Code

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law provides the Russian Government with the right to determine certain types of activities carried out using vessels flying the state flag of the Russian Federation and built in the Russian Federation, provided that such vessels comply with the requirements for industrial products established in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Russian Government is granted the right to decide on the use of vessels built outside the Russian Federation for certain types of activities, should their construction in Russia be impossible, as well as vessels built in Russia that do not comply with the requirements for industrial products established in the Russian Federation if it is impossible to ensure such compliance.

MIL OSI