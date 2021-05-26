Expert teams to select images for new Bank of Russia banknotes formed

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The first team is to make up a list of sights and landmarks of Yekaterinburg and the Urals Federal District that may be depicted on the upgraded 5,000-ruble banknote, and the second team — a list of iconic symbols of Nizhny Novgorod and the Volga Federal District for the new 1,000-ruble banknote.

These teams include federal- and regional-level specialists from various areas, including history, culture, and money (notaphilists and numismatists).

‘The teams of experts should select landmarks meeting the three main criteria: they should be important, recognisable and suitable for being put as images on banknotes. These may be historical monuments, cultural and scientific heritage sites, natural landscapes, and other sights. Images represented on banknotes should unite people and be perceived positively by the absolute majority of citizens’, said Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Mikhail Alekseev at the first joint meeting of the two teams. It took place on 25 May at the Bank of Russia’s main office on Neglinnaya Street, with a part of experts participating online.

The experts of the teams coordinated the plan of their further work. In the near future, they should present their proposals to the Bank of Russia regarding the images that might be depicted on the banknotes. All proposals will be systematised, rated, and discussed in the course of the next meetings of the two teams to be held in June and July 2021.

The final decision on images for the banknotes will be made by the Bank of Russia Board of Directors.

