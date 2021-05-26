Law ratifying Russian-Kazakh Treaty of Military Cooperation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law ratifies the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan on Military Cooperation signed in Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020.

The treaty stipulates the implementation and the further development of military cooperation between the parties, as well as areas and forms of this cooperation.

The authorised bodies responsible for the implementation of the treaty are the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation and the Defence Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

