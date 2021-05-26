Lithuania provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Due to the ongoing external military aggression against Ukraine since 2014, the humanitarian situation in the eastern region of the country remains extremely difficult.

The UN estimates that since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, more than 13 thousand people were killed and 3,4 million people, who live on both sides of a 427km-long “contact line”, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

In February 2019, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian assistance (UN OCHA), taking into account the growing need of the humanitarian aid and in order to have coordinated humanitarian assistance, established the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF).

The operational mechanism of the UHF is designed to ensure that funds are allocated where they are most needed.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania allocated 100 thousand euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Lithuania’s allocated funds contribute to the implementation of the objectives set out in the UN OCHA humanitarian needs overview.

Lithuania is a consistent supporter of Ukraine. In 2020, Lithuania allocated 100 thousand euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. In addition, Lithuania provided medical supplies and personal protective equipment to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

