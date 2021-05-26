Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis congratulates Georgia on its Independence Day

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis congratulated his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on the country’s Independence Day.

Landsbergis highlighted Lithuania’s support for Georgia’s independence and territorial integrity, as well as its aspirations to become a member of NATO and the European Union.“Our people are united by a relentless pursuit of freedom and democratic values, and now our partnership is stronger than ever,” wrote the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy in his letter to the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. On 26 May, the country celebrates the 103rd anniversary of Georgia’s First Democratic Republic.

