Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to attend an informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lisbon

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 26-27 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will take part in an informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers (Gymnich) in Lisbon, Portugal.

The meeting will focus on frozen conflicts in the Eastern Partnership region, a strengthened role of the EU in achieving long-term sustainable solutions, especially in view of the current geopolitical situation in the region.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister intends to raise the issue of a timely EU response to the latest incident in the Eastern neighbourhood — the unprecedented forced landing of a civilian jet in Minsk, thus posing a huge threat to both its passengers and civil aviation.

“In recent days, everyone has focused on Belarus, but we cannot overlook Russia’s destructive role in the Eastern neighbourhood and all frozen conflicts in the region. Although Russia presents itself as a mediator, in fact it is part and initiator of these conflicts that seeks to maintain its influence in the region at any price. Therefore, the EU role in the Eastern Neighbourhood must be strengthened as a counterbalance to Russia,” said Landsbergis ahead of the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and EU-Africa relations. Ministers will also meet with their Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss the situation in the Middle East, as well as prospects for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

