Meeting on state defence order implementation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good evening, colleagues.

Today we will continue our work and discuss the implementation of the state defence order.

We realise that the coronavirus epidemic has seriously influenced the economy. We have just spoken about this with our colleagues from the Government. Defence industry companies have also faced serious problems, although we supported them just as we did the civilian sectors of industry. Timely measures allowed us to preserve a sustainable work pattern in all production processes and the required pace for conducting research, launching production, and for upgrading and repairing arms and combat hardware. As a result, last year, state defence order contracts were 99.8 percent fulfilled. This is a good figure.

Note that it is important to continue supplying troops with advanced weapons and equipment precisely as scheduled. This primarily applies to arms and equipment with long-term technological production cycles. I am mainly referring to combat hardware for the Aerospace Forces and the Navy. Yesterday we discussed supplying the other branches of the service, which have received many high-tech systems.

It is necessary to observe the deadlines specified in the state contracts on completing and upgrading 20 surface warships for the off-shore maritime zone, and supplying the Aerospace Forces with 145 new and upgraded aircraft.

I would like to ask you to discuss separately the issues related to increasing the potential for the orbital group of military and dual-purpose spacecraft and supporting the Armed Forces with space systems and complexes.

In addition, we will discuss the development of priority arms systems that are based on science-intensive technology with artificial intelligence elements. I refer, in part, to laser and hypersonic systems and, of course, also to robotics. Yesterday my colleagues and I saw how this can work in practice.

Let us get to work.

