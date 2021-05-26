President of the Republic of Poland / News / President tells Georgians Poland will back their EU, NATO bid

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President tells Georgians Poland will back their EU, NATO bid

Wednesday, 26 May 2021

President tells Georgians Poland will back their EU, NATO bid

|

President Andrzej Duda has assured the Georgian people that Poland will continue to be their reliable ally and promote Georgia’s EU and NATO accession.

President attended Georgia’s Independence Day ceremonies on Wednesday.

“Our unity and solidarity must stand against any imperial march,” Andrzej Duda said, referring to Russia’s assertive stance in the region.

“I’d like to reiterate it loud here that there is enough room in the united Europe and Nato to accommodate our friends from Eastern Europe, to accommodate Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova,” the Polish president continued.

Poland has been advocating for further expansion of both the EU and Nato for years.

(PAP)

