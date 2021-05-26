Russian-Dutch double taxation agreement terminated

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law terminates the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to the taxes on income and property, which was signed in Moscow on December 16, 1996, and ratified by Russia on July 18, 1998.

The decision to terminate the agreement was adopted after the Kingdom of the Netherlands rejected the conditions which the Russian side proposed and which are similar to those that have been coordinated with the Republic of Cyprus, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Malta.

MIL OSI